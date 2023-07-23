 played football for six years before quitting -Kardashian

American reality star, Kim Kardashian has disclosed that she quit football after playing it for six years because she wasn’t good at the game.

The 42-year old mother of four, who spoke on the sideline of the Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Leagues Cup match at the DRV PNK Stadium, on Friday, July 21, said she wasn’t good at football but loved the game.

She revealed that she played as a goalkeeper and striker.

Sportkeeda quoted the TV star as saying; “I played soccer for five or six years. I was a goalie and a center-forward. I loved it, so I’m happy that my boy loves it and that we can come and hang out.

“They’re so excited and that just makes me so excited. I’m happy to be here with Victoria and David and everyone”.

Kim and her children were among some selected celebrities that were present to watch Lionel Messi’s debut for Major League Soccer club, Inter Miami.