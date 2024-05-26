PLAYING POLITICS OF THE 16TH CENTURY IN THE 21ST CENTURY- SIKAILE SIKAILE

PLAYING POLITICS OF THE 16TH CENTURY IN THE 21ST CENTURY

PF will never learn from their fixated politics of accusation and counter accusation. JJ Banda disappears, and immediately, they begin pointing fingers, including at myself. But, here is their challenge that even JJ Banda didn’t know. We are in the 21st century, and as a country, we have eyes in the sky. Every road in Lusaka is under surveillance. This was the system that the PF itself installed a few years ago when they monitored Zambians.

I am sure they didn’t know what they were installing. They were mainly preoccupied with receiving bribes from the contract to install cameras on our roads.



It is not possible to fake your own death as a way of running away from justice. Because all your movements around Lusaka are captured on camera.



I am sure by now that the police have already viewed JJ Banda’s movements and possible getaway car that could have removed him from the car he left with a running engine. Some of us are not as wicked as those who could humiliate us to an extent of living in extreme fear in our own nation.

This is exactly what they did with the death of Nsama Nsama and Kaunda. They talked about foreign elements hired by the UPND to kill. Immediately, the two were murdered Chilufya Tayali and company were already on air blaming the UPND. But, because we are in the 21st century, that plan flopped because cameras recorded everything and they ended up sacrificing the young cop as a cover up. This is why I have continued appealing to the UPND government and its institutions to review these cases and ensure that justice is granted to all the victims.

All I can assure you, fellow citizens, is that I don’t compromise on injustices and I can never be an angel and the devil at the same time when fighting for justice. We shall keep knocking on the doors of justice until people like journalist Peter Sukwa and our once disrespected police officers who were beaten at Lusaka Central Police Station receive justice. This will set an example to those in power today and their supporters that laws need to be respected. This is not a jungle country!

We wish JJ Banda well so that he can respond to the many crimes he is accused of committing with impunity. If you cannot do the time, don’t commit the crime. Meanwhile, I encourage all those with information about me abducting him to report to the law enforcement department to ensure that I’m brought to justice. I’m just an ordinary citizen who respects the law of the country. This is why I behave myself at all times, and no matter what happens in my life, rich or poor, with or without temporary political power, I will never urinate into someone’s mouth nor ambush police officers carrying out their national duties.

I love the 21st century.

SIKAILE C.SIKAILE

GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST