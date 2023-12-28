Please give my husband a VISA, Wife pleads with USA Embassy in Zambia

NEWLY WEDED WIFE TO CHANDA KORYSSA shares

On September 27th I flew to Zambia to get both engaged and then elope on October 1st, with Chanda’s family there and my family via FaceTime. We were so excited to share our engagement with everyone, but wanted to keep our elopement between our two families until we were able to have a celebration with our family and friends in America.

It was a beautiful day and although I was so sad my family was not able to be there in person, the day itself was the best. Over the next week, some of the sweetest memories were made on our honeymoon.

When I returned back to America, we began the application process for our spousal visa, excited for the day that long distance would no longer be a part of our story. We were moving forward in faith, unaware of the other story God was writing behind the scenes. He is full of surprises, and one month later, we found out we were expecting! I am so thankful that there is room for both the miracle of this precious baby and the shock of the news. It took me many days to process this change in what I thought “our life” was going to look like at the start of our marriage. God has used this precious gift to teach me so much about who He is and the beautiful plan that He has for our life together.

Please be in prayer with us that Chanda’s visa will be accepted soon so he can be here with me for the birth of our child. Thank you all for your prayers, encouragement, and support along the way. We appreciate each of you.