POLICE APPREHEND CRIMINALS THAT ROBBED SUPERMARKET IN CHINIKA AREA

November 13, 2023

Three suspected criminals armed with unknown type of firearms have been apprehended for Aggravated Robbery in Chinika area along Mumbwa Road in Lusaka.

Brief facts of the matter are that on November 12, 2023 at around 14:20 hours three suspected criminals identified as Boyd Nyirenda aged 29, Eric Nyirenda aged 21 and Salton Kabwe aged 30 all of Chawama armed with unknown firearms broke into Come & Buy mini mart shop and stole assorted electrical appliances valued at K16,350 and cash money amounting to K10,000.

Police officers rushed to the scene and managed to apprehend three male suspects and recovered a toy pistol gun, a smart phone and clothes from one of the suspects he wore at the time of committing the offense.

The suspects are in police custody and investigations are ongoing.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON.