POLICE ARREST 14 SUSPECTED CRIMINALS IN LUSAKA’s KANYAMA COMPOUND

May 1, 2023 – Police in Kanyama Compound arrested 14 suspected criminals and recovered assorted household properties including 19 mobile cellular phones and four packets of fireworks.

Some of the household properties recovered include three Television sets, two radios, Gotv decoders and remote controls and speakers.

One Television set, one speaker and three mobile cellular phones allegedly stolen during an aggravated robbery at one of the night clubs in Garden Park on April 29, 2023 have been positively identified by the owners.

Police have also arrested the gang leader identified as Justine Chinyama, also known as DONDA, who has been on Police wanted list. A manhunt for another leader only identified as TRANSPORTER has been launched.

The suspects who are aged between 16 and 21were rounded-up in Kanyama Compound in the early hours of today.

They are detained in Police custody.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer