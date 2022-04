POLICE ARREST PRECIOUS INONGE MUBUYAYETA WHO SAID SHE HAS PROOF HICHILEMA WAS BEHIND THE GASSING OF PEOPLE

Precious Inonge Mubuyaeta is now in police custody.

This follows her favebook live broadcast where she said she had proof that President Hakainde Hichilema was behind the gassing.

She also called upon the the Police to return her phones and she hoped that they didnot delete her posts and that she had evidence to prove.