Police Arrest Katete Man For Murdering And Selling Body Of Albino For One Million Kwacha

POLICE ARREST KATETE MAN FOR MURDERING AND SELLING BODY OF ALBINO FOR K1M

Police in Katete have arrested a man of Katete District for allegedly murdering an albino and was selling his body for one million Kwacha.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Limpo Liywalii has confirmed to Breeze FM News.

Mr. Liywalii says the suspect Kelvin Paul Banda of Chongolo village in Chieftainess Kawaza’s area was arrested yesterday.

He has identified the victim as Chaleka Banda aged 46 of Nkungulu village, a person with albinism.

Mr. Liywalii stated that the suspect led police in Katete to the recovery of the body.

He explained that this follows reports police received that there was an individual who was in possession of a body of an albino and that he was selling him for one million Kwacha, saying police conducted an operation that led to the apprehension of the suspect.