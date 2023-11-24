Police arrest Mr Ibu’s sons, adopted daughter

The Lagos State Police Command arrested two of Mr Ibu’s sons, Daniel and Val and his adopted child Jasmine.

This comes after Mr Ibu’s wife, Stella Maris, ordered their arrests following weeks of social media standoff over signatory to the actor’s account.

Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala, shared the news on Instagram

She wrote: “Jasmine and Ibu’s sons were arrested at Alagbon Police Station. They are detained there. Ibu’s wife alleged that Jasmine moved N300 million out of the account.

“Ibu’s wife allegedly wanted them to buy her new house from the money contributed so far for Ibu’s treatments. That’s why she arrested Jasmine.

“But investigation states that the money contributed isn’t even up to N300 million.”