Police arrest PF MP for car theft

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested and charged Malole PF member of parliament Robert Kayela Kalimi for car theft.

The 53 year old is detained at Kabwata Police Station, awaiting court appearance.

Zambia Police Service deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale has confirmed Kalimi’s arrest and charge.

Mwale said at the centre of Kalimi’s arrest is a VW GTI Golf registration number BCC 6524 belonging to a woman only identified as Kitenge of Ndola.

According to Mwale, the motor vehicle was given to Kalimi after an agreement with the brother to the complainant for temporally use only, as he was working on the suspect’s vehicle, which was involved in a road traffic accident last year.

However, Kalimi is said to have sold the vehicle to a man identified only as Musakanya of Lusaka, at K60,000.

“The matter was reported to police by the complainant and immediately investigations were instituted which led to the recovery of the vehicle from Mr Musakanya who, after interrogations, disclosed that he bought the vehicle from Honourable Kalimi in March this year,” explained Mwale.

After his detention, a host of PF members stormed Kabwata Police Station and branded Kalimi’s legal troubles as harassment by the UPND government.

Kalemba