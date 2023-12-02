Police arrest Prophet Christopher Phiri for allegedly sleeping with biological daughter

The Malawi Police Service at Makolola station in Mangochi is keeping in custody a 40-year-old prophet for allegedly sleeping with his biological daughter aged 16.

Mangochi Police spokesperson Amina Tepani Daudi has identified the prophet as Christopher Phiri of the Supernatural Embassy Ministry. He is also the founder.

May be an image of 1 person and smiling

The police publicist said according to their findings, the girl’s parents divorced when she was two years old and since then, she has been staying with her mother until September this year when he requested the victim to be staying with him.

Daudi added that in November rumours started flying that the girl was being forced to perform wife duties.

She said the Police then interrogated the two separately after being tipped by people on November 28.

Daudi explains further that during the interrogation they found nude pictures and pornographic videos of the two in the prophet’s phone.

The spokesperson said upon being quizzed, the girl narrated the ordeal and added that his father threatened her that he would stop paying for school fees.

Daudi said the victim was then issued with a referral letter to Koche Health Centre where it was revealed that she was carnally known.

The police publicist said the incident happened between September to November 2023 at Kela Village Traditional Authority (T.A) Mponda in the district.

She said the prophet is to appear before the court upon completion of paperwork.

The suspect Phiri hails from Manjawira Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Phambala in Ntcheu.