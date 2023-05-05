POLICE ARREST SINAZONGWE MAN FOR STABBING WIFE TO DEATH

Police in Sinazongwe District have arrested a 45-year-old man identified as Kanyemba Chikanya for the offence of murder.

He is alleged to have killed his wife identified as Christeta Haloongo aged 40. The victim was stabbed on the right side of the chest using a knife.

The incident happened on May 3, 2023 around 19:00 hours at the wife’s house in Mwanajoke village in Sinazongwe District.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the couple was on separation and the wife, who is a teacher at Sinazongwe Secondary School, had shifted to Mwanajoke village about 4 kilometers from Sinazongwe town where the husband lives.

The motive behind the brutal murder is yet to be established as investigations are ongoing.

The body of the deceased is in Maamba General Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem while the suspect is detained in Police custody.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer