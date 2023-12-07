POLICE ARREST THREE SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN THE SALE OF SUSPECTED FAKE FERTILIZER

POLICE ARREST THEREE SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN THE SALE OF SUSPECTED FAKE FERTILIZER

Lusaka, December 6, 2023

The Zambia Police service has successfully apprehended three suspects involved in the sale of suspected fake fertilizer.

Police Spokesman Rae Hamoonga says the arrest is the result of a collaborative effort between law enforcement agency and a concerned citizen in response to concerns raised about the distribution of counterfeit agricultural inputs.

Mr Hamoonga says acting on credible information, the officers conducted a targeted operation that led to the apprehension of three suspects in Bob Broom area in Lusaka west.

“The suspects had sold out 121 bags of fertilizer believed to be counterfeit and posing a potential threat to the agricultural sector and farmers. The arrested individuals are currently in police custody and will face charges related to the sale of counterfeit products. The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be disclosed as they become available,” he said.

“The Zambia Police Service would like to remind the public to be vigilant when purchasing agricultural inputs and to ensure they acquire products from reputable and authorized dealers. We appreciate the cooperation of the community in reporting suspicious activities, which aids us in maintaining the integrity of essential sectors such as agriculture.”