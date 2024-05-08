POLICE ARREST TWO FOR IMPERSONATING POLICE OFFICERS

Police have arrested two people for Personating Public Officers.

The suspects are Timothy Kampamba, 26, of Soweto B in Kapiri-Mposhi District and Abraham Mulenga, 30, of Lilanda compound in Lusaka.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale tells Byta FM that the two, today, around 09:00 hours, presented themselves as officers from the Department of Immigration and arrested a worker at a shop owned by a foreign national in Barlastone Park area after refusing to give them undisclosed amount of money which they demanded.

Mwale says Kampamba was in full Department of Immigration uniform while Mulenga was in a suit.

He said they later managed to have their suspect detained at Lilanda compound Police Post.

Mwale says while at the Police Post, Police Officers immediately interrogated the two and later discovered that they were not employed by the Department of Immigration.

He says investigations further revealed that they threatened to arrest another salesman near Eden University in the same area.

Mwale says Officers from the Department of Immigration were informed and confirmed that the suspects were not employees of the Department of Immigration.

He says they have been detained in Police custody yet to be formally charged