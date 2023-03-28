March 28, 2023

Police have charged and arrested Munir Zulu aged 35 of Meanwood Ndeke with three counts of Libel contrary to section 191 of the Penal Code chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

In the first count, it is alleged that on March 21, 2023 in Lusaka, the suspect issued defamatory remarks in which he alleged that Honourable Situmbeko Musokotwane did receive corruptly the sum of $250,000 US dollars via Bank transfer from a company known by the suspect.

In the second count, It is alleged that on March 21, 2023 in Lusaka, the suspect issued defamatory remarks in which he alleged that Honourable Charles Milupi did receive corruptly the sum of $250,000 US dollars via Bank transfer from a company known by the suspect.

In the third count, it is alleged that on March 21, 2023 in Lusaka, the suspect issued defamatory remarks against Engineer Mulchand Kuntawala in which he alleged that the Engineer sent money amounting to $150,000 US dollars via Bank transfer to Honourable Charles Mulupi two days before his appointment as Board Chairperson for Roads Development Agency (RDA).

The suspect has been released on Police Bond waiting for court appearance.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer