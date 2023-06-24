POLICE CHARGE PF BLOGGER RIZWAAN DAWOOD PATEL FOR FORGERY

June 24, 2023 –

Police have formally charged and arrested Rizwaan Dawood Patel aged 41 of Bebos Construction and Supplies Limited a businessman residing in Fairview of Petauke District in Eastern Province for two counts of forgery contrary to Section 342 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia and a further two counts of publication of information contrary to Section 54 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021.

In the two counts of forgery, it is alleged that Rizwaan Dawood Patel, while acting together with other known persons to him, did forge a document namely ‘Presidential Directive Letter,’ purporting that the Republican President did direct the Director General of Zambia Security and Intelligence Services to contain the activities of Archbishop Alick Banda.

In the second count of forgery the accused did forge a document namely ‘Request Letter,’ purporting that the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Mr. Joseph Akafumba did request the Secretary to the Cabinet at Cabinet Office to petition the Vatican through the Apostolic Nuncio in Lusaka regarding the activities of Archbishop Alick Banda. This occurred on June 8, 2023.

In the two counts of publication of information contrary to Section 54 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021, it is alleged that on June 8, 2023, Rizwaan Dawood Patel and other known persons to him, with intent to compromise the safety and security of the Republican President did publish a letter in the picture purporting to have been signed by the Republican President directing the Director General of the Zambia Security and Intelligence Service to contain the influence of Archbishop Alick Banda over the Roman Catholic Church on Government Institutions and other quasi-government institutions using a computer system on the Facebook pages known as Patriotic Front-PF and Grindstone Television Zambia.

In the second count, it is alleged that on June 8, 2023, Rizwaan Dawood Patel and other known persons to him, with intent to compromise the safety and security of Mr. Akafumba, did publish a request letter in the picture purporting that Mr. Akafumba wrote a letter to the Secretary to the Cabinet requesting to petition the Vatican through the Apostolic Nuncio in Lusaka regarding the activities of Archbishop Alick Banda, using a computer system on the Facebook pages of the Patriotic Front-PF and Grindstone Television Zambia.

The suspect was released on police bond and will appear in court soon.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON