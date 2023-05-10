Police Command Have Withdrawn Protective Unit Officers Attached To Edgar Lungu’s Residence

POLICE COMMAND HAVE WITHDRAWN PROTECTIVE UNIT OFFICERS ATTACHED TO ZAMBIA’S SIXTH PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU’S RESIDENCE.

  1. Have these officers now been deployed at community house, to bolster security there?

    Anyway, Tayali here is your chance to go guard ECL. Job opening yaoneka.

  2. Finally.

    The man is still clearly very active in politics. His name even appears at the top of the list submitted to registrar of societies.

    Now it is just to deregister PeeEfu.

    The have trodden the path of self destruction. But are busy accusing other people for problems of their own creating.

