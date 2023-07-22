POLICE CONFIRM RECORDING COMPLAINT OF ASSAULT FROM JOURNALIST AGAINST MP GIVEN KATUTA MWELWA

Emmasdale Police Station on the July 21,2023 received a report bordering on Common Assault from M/ Henry Chunza aged 41 of minestrone Ng’ombe Compound a Photo Journalist fromTimes of Zambia to the effect that whilst on duty at parliament premises he was commonly Assauted by Honourable Given Katuta an independent member of parliament for Chiengie constituency. This occurred on July 21,2023 around 09:00 hours at Parliament building.

Brief facts are that the honourable was ordered by the Speaker of the National Assembly after being suspended from the house for one week. As she was coming out and the journalist was taking photos of her. This irritated her and she started screaming at the journalist ,spat in the face of the journalist, manhandled him with the help of other members of parliament and forced him to delete the pictures.

Among the members of parliament that the complainant identified is area member of parliament for Chawama Constituency Honourable Tasila Lungu.Police are investigating the matter.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON