POLICE CONFIRM SHOOTING OF GENERAL RONNIE SHIKAPWASHA

POLICE CONFIRM SHOOTING OF RONNIE SHIKAPWASHA

The Zambia Police Service writes…

Lusaka, January 15, 2024 – The Zambia Police Service is actively investigating a shooting incident involving Lieutenant General Ronnie Shikapwasha (Retired) RTD, which occurred yesterday January 14, 2024 between 17:00 and 18:00 hours at his residence in Ibex Hill. He was later rushed to Maina Soko Military Hospital by the Wife and Children were he is currently admitted. Police detectives are diligently working to establish the actual facts surrounding this unfortunate incident.

The police are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and are committed to conducting a fair, impartial, and transparent investigation. The primary objective is to establish the sequence of events leading up to the incident and to determine the circumstances surrounding the discharge of the firearm.

We urge the public to cooperate fully during this investigation as our detectives are actively gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and analyzing available information to ensure a comprehensive and accurate understanding of the situation.

The Police understand the significance of this incident and the public’s interest in obtaining accurate information. However, it is essential to allow the investigation to proceed without speculation or premature conclusions. The police will provide updates as the investigation progresses and will strive to maintain open communication with the public. The Police encourage anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER