POLICE CONFIRMATION: 8 MONTHS BABY BECOMES ORPHAN AFTER FATHER KÎLLS WIFE, KÎLLS HIMSELF

AN eight months old baby has become a double orphan after its 44-year-old father of Lusaka’s Meanwood Phase One area took his life after allegedly strangling and stabbing his 35-year-old wife.

According to authorities Mike Ilishebo, a banker, used an electric power cord to strangle Valarie Franco whom he later stabbed her in the stomach and consumed poison after the act.

The couple, reportedly had a troubled marriage since their marriage last April.

They leave behind an eight months old baby as revealed by sources.

Police say the incident happened yesterday afternoon between 15:00 hours and 16:00 hours.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga revealed that Ilishebo got an electric power adapter cable, and used it to strangle his breast feeding wife in the couple’s bedroom just adjacent to their bed.

After strangling her Ilishebo grabbed a Knife and stabbed his once upon beloved wife in the stomach to finish the job he started.

Without mercy for his own life and with intentions of escaping justice, Ilishebo went to their living room and took a poisonous substance, that resulted to his own demise.

The matter was then reported to Chelston Police Station, through Ndeke-vorna Police Post on the same day Alice Mapulanga, 38 of Chalala Hill view area compound.

Upon receiving the report, Police immediately rushed to the scene and found Franco’s lifeless body lying down in the bedroom with a knife embedded in her abdomen.

While the Ilishebo’s body was found in the sitting room, with evidence of black poisonous substance coming out his mouth.

Hamoonga, who confirmed the incidence said the bodies of the deceased were transported to the University Teaching Hospital mortuary for further examination through postmortem procedures.

“The Zambia Police Service extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this devastating incident. We assure the public that a thorough investigation is underway to uncover the truth and ensure that justice is served,” said Hamoonga.

Kalemba

POLICE CONFIRMATION: 8 MONTHS BABY BECOMES ORPHAN AFTER FATHER KÎLLS WIFE, KÎLLS HIMSELF

AN eight months old baby has become a double orphan after its 44-year-old father of Lusaka’s Meanwood Phase One area took his life after allegedly strangling and stabbing his 35-year-old wife.

According to authorities Mike Ilishebo, a banker, used an electric power cord to strangle Valarie Franco whom he later stabbed her in the stomach and consumed poison after the act.

The couple, reportedly had a troubled marriage since their marriage last April.

They leave behind an eight months old baby as revealed by sources.

Police say the incident happened yesterday afternoon between 15:00 hours and 16:00 hours.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga revealed that Ilishebo got an electric power adapter cable, and used it to strangle his breast feeding wife in the couple’s bedroom just adjacent to their bed.

After strangling her Ilishebo grabbed a Knife and stabbed his once upon beloved wife in the stomach to finish the job he started.

Without mercy for his own life and with intentions of escaping justice, Ilishebo went to their living room and took a poisonous substance, that resulted to his own demise.

The matter was then reported to Chelston Police Station, through Ndeke-vorna Police Post on the same day Alice Mapulanga, 38 of Chalala Hill view area compound.

Upon receiving the report, Police immediately rushed to the scene and found Franco’s lifeless body lying down in the bedroom with a knife embedded in her abdomen.

While the Ilishebo’s body was found in the sitting room, with evidence of black poisonous substance coming out his mouth.

Hamoonga, who confirmed the incidence said the bodies of the deceased were transported to the University Teaching Hospital mortuary for further examination through postmortem procedures.

“The Zambia Police Service extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this devastating incident. We assure the public that a thorough investigation is underway to uncover the truth and ensure that justice is served,” said Hamoonga.

Kalemba