POLICE DENY HARRY KALABA ENTRY INTO IBEX POLICE STATION TO VISIT DETAINED PF MFUWE MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT

By Fox Reporter

CITIZEN First president Harry Kalaba has been denied entry into Ibex Police Station to visit detained Mfuwe Member of Parliament Maureen Mabonga.

Armed Police officers threatened Kalaba and his entourage of arrests and detention if they proceeded to enter Ibex Police Station.

President Hakainde Hichilema has increased his crackdown on opposition political party leaders, the church and civil society organisations in a bid believed to scare and weaken the opposition, the church and other stakeholders in the country from speaking out.

President Hichilema’s government, the UPND has proved to be intolerant to divergent views, using the law of Seditious Practices in its effort to increase power.

The crack down is targeted at critical voices opposed to the dictatorship being exhibited by President Hichilema.

So far, Human rights activists, Brebner Changala, FDD President Edith Nawakwi, Lumenzi Independent Member of Parliament, Munir Zulu, PF’s Mfuwe MP, Maureen Mabonga and Dr. Dan Pule are all under arrests.

A fortnight ago, PF Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda was also jailed for 18 months under a repealed law of defamation of the President.

The international community has expressed concern over the happenings in Zambia, with the Catholic Church and UCZ not spared by the UPND regime.

United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) Chairperson for communicatio. Jackson Silavwe has confirmed the arrests, detention and the deteriorating human rights and democratic tenancies in Zambia, describing the current situation as degenerating into a failed state.