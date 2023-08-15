POLICE DENY PF FROM HOLDINGS MASS PUBLIC RALLY

Lusaka- 15th August 2023

The Zambia Police has denied the Patriotic Front from holding its scheduled mass public rally on Muchinga Grounds in Zingalume area in Matero Constituency.

The party had lodged in prior notice to both the Zambia Police and Lusaka City Council that it is scheduled to hold a mass public rally on Saturday, 26th August 2023 to launch its Strategic Plan for 2023-2026.

But Deputy Officer Commanding, Superintendent Dr. F. Chilongo in a letter dated 15th August 2023, stated that the Zambia Police will NOT allow the Patriotic Front to hold the mass rally due to alleged “security concerns”.

But Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee and Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Hon. Raphael Nakacinda says the action by the Police is illegal and is not supported by the law or the Public Order Act.

He said the party organizers of the mass public rally had given the Zambia Police adequate notice and stated that the denial will not be accepted.



“Zambia is a Democracy and these dictatorial tendencies being pushed by Government must be rejected without fear”.

He says the party will immediately engage the Police Command to ensure that the mass public rally intended to communicate plans and messages of hope to the members, takes place.

The Patriotic Front has advertised that it will hold its first mass public rally in two years.

The party is scheduled to hold this event at Muchinga Grounds in Zingalume area in Matero Constituency.