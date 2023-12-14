POLICE DENY PUBLIC RALLY FOR SOCIALIST PARTY

Lusaka-13th December 2023

The Zambia Police have refused the Socialist Party from holding its mass rally in Mandevu Constituency.

Lusaka Officer Commanding, Urban District Officer E. Malama stated that the Zambia Police did not have adequate manpower to Police the rally.

He said his officers were involved in crime prevention programmes during the festive season.

The Socialist Party had applied to hood a rally at Mutambe Grounds in Mandevu.

The Police have consistently refused political parties from holding rallies since August 2021, citing lack of manpower or security concerns.

But the application have been quick to deploy heavy police presence to stop the rallies.