Police detain 2 guards over Kamwala School fire

POLICE in Lusaka are have detained two security guards over the fire at Kamwala Secondary School which destroyed the School Bus, the headteacher’s office plus the library.

According to Zambia Police Service spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, the security guards only noticed the fire around 05:00 this morning.

It is unclear how the fire started or who ignited the flames but fingers are pointing towards yet-to-be identified former pupils who completed their secondary school examinations yesterday.

“According to the guards, the fire was noticed today, November 18, 2023, at around 05:00 hours, and they never saw any strangers in the premises,” Hamoonga said.

“Nothing has been reported stolen, and the scene has since been preserved for further investigations.”

The Fire Brigade team was called to the Scene, and they managed to quench the fire but the damage was already done.

“Affected were a Yutong School bus Registration ALM 135 and the (two storey) office building which houses the head teacher’s office and the library, added Hamoonga.