POLICE DETAIN CHIPATA CITY COUNCIL TOWN CLERK

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested Chipata City Council Town Clerk, Aaron Kamalondo, over allegations of corrupt practices.

Mr. Kamalondo is detained at Chipata Central Police Station since morning and is awaiting formalities for police bond.

The ACC is yet to release a detailed statement on the matter.

Mr. Kamalondo has been under probe for willful failure to follow procurement procedures.

Diamond TV