POLICE DETAIN JEROME KANYIKA FOR SMUGGLING IN CHOLERA DRUGS

By Zondiwe Mbewe

THE Law Enforcement Agencies are investigating a case involving the importation of counterfeit cholera drugs by renowned pharmacist Jerome Kanyika and two others.

Kanyika and his two alleged accomplices were picked up by police at Mokambo border as they were trying to bring in a truckload of suspicious cholera drugs from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Although police and the Drug Enforcement Commission both confirmed the detention of the suspects who spent two nights in cells, Kanyika claimed that he was never arrested, as no charge was slapped on him.

He however explained to News Diggers that he was given a contract by the Ministry of Health to supply cholera drugs, and that the consignment was legit with necessary documentation.

Below is the verbatim interview with Kanyika…

