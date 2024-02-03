Police Detain PF Youth That Called For Mass Demonstration Against President Hichilema

POLICE DETAIN PF YOUTH THAT CALLED FOR MASS DEMONSTRATION AGAINST HICHILEMA, PLAN TO CHARGE HIM FOR TREASON AND SEDITION

…Police say planning to hold mass protests is treason and seditious in Zambia…

A PF youth who applied to the Zambia Police to have mass protest demanding the resignation of President Hakainde Hichilema has been detained since Monday.

Kapasa Mpomwa applied to the Police to hold a protest march to demand that President Hichilema steps down on moral grounds for numerous broken promises to Zambians.

Kapasa also demanded that Hichilema resigns for gross abuse of human rights.

Instead the Police summoned him to come and discuss the modalities of holding the protest march only to be locked up and threatening him with treason.