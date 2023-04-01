POLICE FOLLOW UP REPORT ON THE CASE OF ALLEGED ABDUCTION IN CHALALA AREA

March 31, 2023 – Police in Lusaka received a report in which it was alleged that one of the pupils at Hillview Park Primary School located in Lusaka’s Chalala area was abducted on March 30, 2023 between 10:00 hours and 11:00 hours while on her way from School.

The report was made by the Deputy School head teacher after two pupils informed the school authorities that their friend was abducted by some people who were driving a Toyota Voxy.

Acting on the information, Police officers visited the school and engaged the two pupils in the presence of the school management. The parents of the alleged victim were not known and there was no report to Police from a parent or guardian about a missing child as of yesterday, March 30, 2023.

This morning around 08:00 hours, Police officers made a follow-up by contacting the Deputy head teacher at Hillview Park Primary School who confirmed that all the pupils who were at school from the lower grades yesterday (March 30, 2023) were found to be present this morning apart from the two pupils who reported the alleged abduction of their friend. Later, the parents of the two pupils (who made a report) were contacted and they confirmed that the children were at their respective homes.

Police officers from our Child Protection Unit have since visited the two children with a view of counseling them while in the presence of their parents.

Recently, Police in Lusaka recorded two cases of abduction which eventually turned into murder. In the two cases, Police established that all the victims were well known persons to the suspects who were later arrested and currently detained in Police custody.

We appeal to members of the public to be calm.

We are moving in to those circulating false information on social media platforms about reports of children being abducted in some parts of Lusaka.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer