Police Formally Charge, Arrest Evelyn Hone College student For Abortion

POLICE FORMALLY CHARGE, ARREST FELISTUS MWANZA FOR ABORTION

Police in Lusaka have formally charged and arrested Felistus Mwanza for the offence of Abortion Contrary to section 152 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia after she was discharged from Hospital.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says Ms Mwanza has been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.

Yesterday, Lusaka Central Police Station received a report of abortion that occurred yesterday Saturday June 10,2023 between 05:00 and 06:00 hours at Evelyn Hone College .

The matter was reported by Mr Rodgers Tembo aged 43 the Chief Security Officer of Evelyn Hone College who reported that a first year student Felistus Mwanza aged 20 of Mozambique hostel studying a Diploma course in Physiotherapy aborted in the female student’s bathroom.

The incident was discovered by her fellow students who went to have a bath only to find a foetus and blood clots which they followed up to her room where they found her in a weak state.

They got her and took her to the clinic within the college and later was transferred to Chilenje Level One hospital where she is currently admitted.

The scene was visited by police officers and foetus was taken to University Teaching Hospital mortuary where it has been deposited.