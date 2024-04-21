Police identify one of their own officers looking highly intoxicated in a drainage in a video that’s gone viral on social media

April 19,2024-The Zambia Police Service is aware of a viral video showing a police officer in a state of intoxication in a drainage. We take this matter seriously and have swiftly identified the officer involved. Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against him.

We assure the public that appropriate measures are being taken to address this misconduct. The outcome of the disciplinary action will be communicated once it has been concluded.

The Zambia Police Service remains committed to upholding professionalism and integrity within our ranks, and we will not tolerate any behavior that undermines the trust and confidence of the public.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER