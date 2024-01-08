POLICE IG DENIES DIRECTING BAN OF OPPOSITION PUBLIC RALLIES

By Lukundo Nankamba

Inspector General of Police Grapheal Musamba has denied ever issuing a statement that he will ban the holding of public rallies for opposition political parties in the country.

Amidst condemnation and calls by various stakeholders for him to resign following his statement, Mr. Musamba has clarified that he did not utter any directive of banning opposition rallies but only directed that proper scrutiny will be conducted during these activities.

Mr Musamba has told phoenix news in an interview that the statement was taken out of context to fit the media house that published the news item.

He says his office is mandated to provide security hence the scrutiny is only meant to ensure law and order prevails during public rallies which are usually a security threat to the country.

Mr. Musamba says the current debate regarding his statement is pure propaganda that has been incited to alarm the nation and should not be given attention by members of the public.

