POLICE IN KITWE DISRUPT SCHEDULED PRESS BRIEFING BY KASONDE MWENDA

By Michael Kaluba

Police in Kitwe this morning disrupted a scheduled press briefing by Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF- and picked up the party President Kasonde Mwenda and his General Secretary Changala Siame.

The two opposition leaders, some journalists and other party officials were taken to riverside police station around 09:30 hours before they were released 30 minutes later and gadgets returned to media personnel who were present at the briefing.

About six heavily armed Kitwe crack squad police officers entered Parkland Lodge, venue of the press briefing and confiscated cameras and other gadgets from some journalists saying the presser was an illegal meeting.

And suspected UPND cadres have allegedly assaulted the EFF leaders after blocking their vehicle in Buchi area and ordering all the occupants to get off the vehicle before they were attacked.

In a short Facebook live video, several cadres are heard interrogating Mr. Mwenda for allegedly insulting president Hakainde Hichilema after which they escaped and returned to riverside police station for safety.

