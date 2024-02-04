POLICE IN KITWE GUN DOWN 4 SUSPECTED CRIMINALS

By Leah Ngoma

Police in Kitwe have gunned down 4 suspected criminals who were behind a number of aggravated robberies reported in the last 3 months.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba says the suspects were also behind a robbery at Kawama Total Filling Station in Kitwe where 2 fuel attendants and one security guard were attacked and cash money amounting to over K120,000.00 and individual properties were stolen.

Mr. Mweemba explains in a statement that during investigations, officers traced one of the stolen phones which led to the apprehension of one of the suspects identified as Paul Mwanza who later led to the apprehension of 3 other suspects identified as Richard Mayonde, Mwape Chabala and Angel Mushota.

He further explains that the suspects led officers to the recovery of the fire arm which they used to commit crimes in Kawama area along the pole lines.

Mr. Mweemba however states that upon arrival, one of the suspects rushed to where they had hidden the fire arm and after picking it, he wanted to start firing at the officers, but the alert officers opened fire at him and in the process the other three scampered in different directions.

The Copperbelt Police Commissioner says this forced the officers to gun down all of them and that the four bodies have since been deposited in Kitwe Teaching Hospital Mortuary.

He says various items were recovered from the suspects among them an AK47 with 8 rounds of live ammunition, Acer laptop which was stolen at the Filling Station, 4 different phones, 3 masks, 2 Motorolla radios and a motor vehicle used in the robbery which has since been parked at Kitwe Central Police Station.

PHOENIX NEWS