POLICE IN MONGU DETAIN FOUR PEOPLE FOR UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY

January 28, 2024

Mongu Central Police Station received information today, the January 28, 2024, about an organized gathering of 28 individuals at the residence of Ms. Biemba in Kaande Ward, Mongu Town. The meeting was orchestrated by Mr. Mwelula Chingumbe, aged 35 from Mongu town, in the name of the Unified Progressive Movement Party.

Upon immediate response, Police swiftly intervened, resulting in the arrest and conveyance of four suspects to the Mongu Police Station. The individuals taken into custody are:

Mwelula Chingumbe aged 35 Lubasi Nawa aged 25 Chiwisa Kalenga aged 26 Kambwela Kambwela aged 52

During the police interview, Mr. Mwelula Chingumbe admitted to organizing the meeting with the intent of introducing the Unified Progressive Movement Party to the public. He acknowledged not notifying the Zambia Police Service as required by law. He disclosed that his acquaintance with the party president, Willie Chibuye, originated from Facebook, and they have been in communication since then.

The four suspects are presently detained at the Mongu Police Station on charges of unlawful assembly. A docket has been opened, and the necessary legal procedures are being followed in accordance with the law.

The Zambia Police Service takes such matters seriously and emphasizes the importance of adhering to legal protocols when organizing public gatherings. The commitment to maintaining public safety remains our top priority.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.