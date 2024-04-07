POLICE IN NDOLA SUMMON CATHOLIC PRIEST FOR PREACHING AGAINST LOAD-SHEDDING

..Fr Andrew Chewe Mukosa bemoaned the high cost of living, high unemployment and load-shedding…

Lusaka-Saturday, 6th April 2024

Police on the Copperbelt have summoned Catholic Priest fir questioning andnpossible arrest, for preaching against loadshedding and high cost of living when he delivered his Good Friday message.

In a call-out notice signed by Deputy Inspector, P. Chisala, the Police have demanded that Father Chewe Mukosa reports himself to Investigations Office Room 55 at Copperbelt Division Headquarters in Ndola.

In his Good Friday, homily, the Kitwe based catholic priest, Father Andrew Chewe Mukosa, bemoaned the high cost of living, high unemployment rates and load-shedding affecting communities in the country.



He said Zambians were commemorating Good Friday and Easter Holidays under very difficult circumstances.