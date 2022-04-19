POLICE INSTITUTE INVESTIGATIONS INTO ALLEGED ABDUCTION OF LUSAKA WOMAN

By Darius Choonya

Police say they have instituted investigations in the alleged abduction and torture incident involving a Lusaka business lady, Pamela Ela.

This follows a report that has been made by the victim’s relatives at Lusaka Central Police Station.

Pamela Ela who runs a mobile money booth has been allegedly abducted by criminals who are reported to be demanding a balance of K5,000 from the initial K15,000.

Prior to their demand ,the criminals are alleged to have stolen K13,000 from Ms. Ela.

Her video has gone viral on social media platforms were she is seen being tortured by the abductors and pleading with her family to release the money being demanded for by the abductors.