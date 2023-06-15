Police intend to abduct me in the similar manner that they did to Mr Emmanuel Mwamba yesterday- Fred M’membe

Comrades and friends,

We have been reliably informed that the Police in collaboration with UPND cadres drafted into State House security intend to abduct me in the similar manner that they did to Mr Emmanuel Mwamba yesterday.

These people are determined to violate the law by handling law enforcement matters arbitrarily and without regard for human rights and dignity. Clearly, they have no respect for the laws of the land and our people.

In this country, the procedure is that if the police want someone, the normal process is to send a call-out to that individual but out of desperation and total disregard for our laws, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema together with the deputy Inspector General of Police at State House, Mr Fanwell Siandenge, who we are informed is working in cohorts with known UPND cadres co-opted into State House security has decided to handle law enforcement issues in a gestapo style.

They have now resorted to abducting politicians and private citizens who they see as a threat to their wrongdoings. The manner in which they are treating those they don’t seem to agree with politically is not the best way of dealing with people in a civilised society. Zambia is not a failed state, unless they want to make us one through such primitive actions.

But just like the lies Mr Hichilema made to seek office, this too shall backfire on him because our people are more resolved than ever before to fight this injustice and abuse of power.

And for those being used to perpetrate this injustice against their fellow citizens, my message to them is that they are definitely not the first Zambians to occupy those offices and they certainly won’t be the last. So let them be more concerned about their lives after office because there is nothing permanent in life.

Well, as we have repeatedly pointed out, it is a well-known fact that throughout history, those who administer or control the criminal justice system hold the power with the potential for abuse and tyranny.

Therefore, the exercise of power must be a constant practice of self limitation and modesty.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party