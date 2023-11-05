POLICE INTERCEPT TRUCK TRANSPORTING LUXURY VEHICLES TO DRC

POLICE in Mufulira District have intercepted a truck transporting three motor vehicles to the Democratic Republic of Congo -DRC- disguised as second-hand clothing.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer, Peacewell Mweemba disclosed that a Police Officer from the Luanshya Anti Robbery Squad, only identified as Sichilima had accompanied the truck, in order to intimidate police officers at checkpoints.

And speaking when Mufulira District Administrative Officer, Zakeyo Kamanga

visited the scene, Mufulira Police Officer Commanding, Billard Mpengaula explained that the vehicles were covered with mattresses, and the driver carried documents showing that he was transporting second hand clothing.

And the driver of the truck, Yohanna Mohammed said he did not know what he was transporting as the truck was sealed when it was handed over to him, but was only told that it was second hand clothing.

Mr. Mohammed alleged that Zambia Revenue Authority -ZRA- officers at Nakonde border cleared the truck when it entered Zambia from Tanzania.

Police have since handed over the truck to ZRA for appropriate action.

ZANIS