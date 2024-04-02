Police Investigate Solochi’s Allegations Made on Social Media

April 2, 2024 – The Zambia Police Service has taken an interest in a matter that was circulated on social media involving allegations of sexual assault.

According to the post on Facebook, an individual identified as Florence Solochi claims to be a victim of sodomy. Despite the seriousness of this allegation, the alleged victim has not formally lodged a complaint with the Police.



While we take all reports of criminal activity seriously, it is imperative that individuals come forward to provide formal statements and cooperate with authorities in order to properly investigate such matters. Without a formal complaint, it is challenging for law enforcement to fully investigate and take appropriate action.



We today April 2, 2024 did summon Florence Solochi for an interview in Kabwe which details we will be availed to the public once investigations have been concluded. In the same vein we would like to encourage anyone who has been a victim of a crime to come forward and report the incident to the police.

Our priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of all members of our community, and we are committed to thoroughly investigating any allegations of criminal activity.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.