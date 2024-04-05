Police justifies why Solochi’s sexual abuse allegation case is being handled in Kabwe

Following the Zambia police service revelations that they have taken interest in socialite Florence Solochi’s sextual assault case which is being handled in Kabwe of Central Province, Central province police has revealed that most of the people implicated in Solochi’s case are Kabwe based.

Recently the Zambia Police public relations officer Rae Hamoonga revealed that police had taken interest in a matter that was circulated on social media involving allegations of sexual assault by socialite Florence Solochi.

Hammonga also revealed that on April 2, 2024 Florence Solochi was summoned in Kabwe for an interview relating to the revelations she made during in a Facebook live video.

However this raised a lot of questions among members of the public on why Solochi was summoned in Kabwe when she lives in Lusaka.

But in response to Zambian Business Times -ZBT, central province commissioner Charity Munganga justified that one of the reasons the inquiry on the allegations made by Florence is being handled by officers in Kabwe is because most of the people she mentioned in the same case are based in Kabwe.

Munganga said that the other reason is because Florence Solochi is from Kabwe including both of her parents.

She said that the other reason the inquiry is being done in Kabwe is because a formal report of the case was never made in either r Lusaka or Ndola.

She noted that the other reason the inquiry is being done in Kabwe is because inquiry’s are easier to handle in a place where the victim and most witnesses are domiciled.

She further revealed that currently, solochi is under the care and custody of her parents in Kabwe.

“The inquiry about the allegations made by Florence is being handled by officers in Kabwe because of the following reasons: Florence Solochi is from Kabwe as both her parents are in Kabwe. Currently, she is under the care and custody of her parents here in Kabwe,” she said. “Most of the people who are mentioned in the same case are Kabwe based. A formal report of the same was never made in neither Lusaka nor Ndola as it were. Any inquiry often is easier to handle in a place where the victim and most witnesses are… https://zambianbusinesstimes.com/most-people-implicated-in-solochis-sextual-assault-case-domiciled-in-kabwe-police