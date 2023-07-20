POLICE KEEP VIGIL IN LUSAKA’S CBD FOLLOWING REMOVAL OF STREET VENDORS

By Lukundo Nankamba

Police in full riot gear have continued monitoring and patrolling the Central Business District in Lusaka following yesterday’s cleanup exercise where street vendors who had erected makeshift stands were removed from the streets.

A combined team of State and Lusaka City Council police yesterday conducted a cleanup exercise of which most street vendors had their makeshift stands and goods removed in undesignated trading places.

A check by Phoenix News this morning found the situation calm with no vendors on the streets while police were monitoring the situation.

And Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary Nicholas Phiri has disclosed that Lusaka City has over 11,000 trading spaces in 31 markets out of which only 4,415 are occupied.

Mr Phiri says the question of alternative space does not therefore arise as there is available space which many street vendors do not want to occupy.

He says government will not compromise but operate within the confines of the law to provide and guarantee safety to all citizens including traders on the street adding that keeping a clean, green and healthy environment is not a partisan issue, but an intentional move by government.

