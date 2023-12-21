POLICE LAUNCH MAN HUNT FOR TRIGGER HAPPY LEBANESE

December 21, 2023

Chelstone Police Station received a report of a shooting incidence from Michael Moono aged 38 of Long acres in Lusaka where a Lebanese national only identified as Aboudly other names not known who was with his friend Mino Voza also a Lebanese national both of unknown address in Lusaka, who is alleged to have pulled up his pistol and pointed at him whilst threatening to shoot him but ended up firing on the floor near where he was standing and the particles of the projectile injured him on both legs.

The incident occurred today on December 21, 2023 between 00:15 hours and 00:20 hours at a named night club at East park shopping mall in Lusaka.

Brief facts of the matter are that whilst at a named night club in Lusaka Aboudly the now suspect pulled out his pistol and pointed at the victim while threatening to shoot him but ended up firing on the floor close to where he was standing eventually particles of his gun projectile injured him leaving him wounded on both legs.

The suspect and his friend Mino Voza left the scene in a Grey Mercedes Benz bearing registration number BCD 90.

Police visited the scene of crime and recovered residues of the projectile that have been kept as exhibits and a medical report form issued to the victim.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER