POLICE LAUNCH MANHUNT FOR BISHOP JOHN GENERAL THE PAPA FOR R@PING A MARRIED WOMAN

Esther Tembo Nyau aged 26 of unknown house number Kahale area reported that a pastor commonly known as John General r@ped her in her house. This is alleged to have occurred on November 22, 2023 between 13:00 and 14:00 hours in Kahale area.

Brief facts of the matter are that the woman has been having misc@rriages every time she conceives. She then visited the same John General to pray for her and told her that the prayers are to be done at their home .

Yesterday at around 09:00 hours, the pastor called the complainant that he would be visiting them for the same prayers and at around 13:00 hours he arrived at their house together with another unknown man . He then told her that he wanted to check in all the rooms as part of the prayers.

When he reached the bedroom, he forced himself on the woman and had s€x with her as he threatened to sh©t her if she refused .When all this was happening, the other man was waiting in the sitting room.

At around 13:30 hours, the husband to the complainant Pearson Tembo aged 33 came and found a man in the sitting room. He then greeted him and decided to proceed to the bedroom where he found the Pastor naked having s€x with his wife. He then went outside and locked the gate. After seeing this the pastor ran outside n@ked and managed to jump the wall fence leaving all his clothes , a cell phone and a motor vehicle Chrysler Registration number BCD 372 . The other man also ran away

A Medical report form has since been issued to the complainant. Police have launched a manhunt for the Pastor.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.