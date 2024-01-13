POLICE LAUNCH MANHUNT FOR EDGAR LUNGU’S PF THUGS THAT ATTACKED MR GROUND AND CHAMA AMERICA IN PETAUKE

POLICE LAUNCH MANHUNT FOR CULPRITS THAT ATTACKED MR GROUND AND CHAMA AMERICA IN PETAUKE

January 12, 2024

Police in Petauke of Eastern Province have launched a manhunt for Rizwan Patel and Eight other persons for the alleged offense of aggravated robbery.

This came is in the wake of Police having received a report of Aggravated Robbery in which two male persons namely:

Victor Kapungwe age 33 of House number 17 Mpulungu Street Chambishi Town Centre was attacked by Rizwan Patel and Eight others who can be identified if seen by the victim.

The suspects robbed him of K5, 600 and an Itel Phone valued at K240. The victim sustained a swollen left eye and painful left leg and Justine Chama aged 39 of New Kasama in Lusaka who sustained Painful left ribs and general body pains.

This occurred today January 12, 2024 between 08:00 hours and 09:00 hours at Petauke Turn-off in Petauke District.

Brief facts of the matter are that the two victims were in transit to Lundazi from Lusaka using a Jonda Bus, when they reached Petauke Bus Stop situated along Great East Road and other passengers were disembarking, the victims were forcefully removed from the bus.

They were bundled in a Salon motor vehicle white in colour registration number ABH 7232 which was driven by Rizwan Patel.

Police were dispatched and managed to trace the two victims in Anusa compound of Petauke.

Further, Medical report forms were issued. The duo was taken to Petauke District Hospital for treatment and has been discharged. Meanwhile police are pursuing the suspects.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER