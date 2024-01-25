POLICE LAUNCH MANHUNT FOR JUVENILE THAT KILLED FRIEND OVER K10

Police are looking for a juvenile aged between 15 and 18 only identified as Fred of George compound in Lusaka in connection with the murder of Kings Sikonde (In the picture below) aged 17 of the same area.

Kings sustained a fatal wound on his chest after he was allegedly stabbed with a knife on January 18, 2024, around 16:30 hours in George compound. He was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale says investigations revealed that the incident happened when the deceased approached Fred demanding his money amounting to K10.

He explains that the suspect pretended as though he went to collect money but later emerged with two other juveniles who engaged Kings in a conversation. It was during their conversation that Fred stabbed King in the chest with a knife and ran away.

Mr Mwale says Police officers were alerted and visited the scene where the victim was found with a wound lying unconscious in a pool of blood.

“A postmortem was conducted and the body was buried on Monday, January 22, 2024.

Police investigations further revealed that Kings Sikonde is suspected to have been a member of a notorious group called ‘the Bloodies’ while Fred is suspected to be a member of another naughty group called ‘Never broke again’, ” he said.

“On January 18, 2024, between 18:00 hours and 22:00 hours, the group called ‘the Bloodies’ went on a rampage and destroyed people’s property and attacked some suspected members of a rival gang called ‘Never Broke Again’.

In the process, Police arrested three juveniles belonging to the group called ‘the Bloodies’ and are currently detained in Police custody facing various offenses such as malicious damage to property and Assault while a manhunt for other suspects and Fred has been launched.

Police have since intensified patrols in George, Zingalume, and surrounding compounds to restore sanity,” said Mr Mwale.