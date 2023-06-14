Police looking for Fred M’membe and Administrators of Social-Media Pages for publishing forged letters – Thabo Kawana

Grindstone TV

POLICE PICK TWO BLOGGERS

Police looking for Fred Mmembe and Administrators of Social-Media Pages Says Thabo Kawana

Thabo Kawana says the Police are looking for Socialist President, Fred Imakando Mmembe and Administrators of Social-media pages that published the alleged forged letters by President Hakainde Hichilema and Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Josephs Akafumba on “containing the catholic church”.

The documents were first published on Twitter by “the African on Twitter” and by Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa.

Others that published the letters on facebook included UPND Lusaka Youth leader, Matomola Likwanya.

Police have since picked Patriotic Front journalist Andy Luki and blogger Thomson Phiri who are being held at Richard Kachingwe Police Station in Kabwata.

