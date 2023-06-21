POLICE MAN POINTED GUN AT ME BEFORE DEFILING ME – VICTIM

A 14-year-old girl who was allegedly defiled by a Police Officer at Shampande Police Post has told the Choma Magistrate Court that the officer pointed a gun at her head before allegedly defiling her three times.

This is in a matter in which Mukela Imbuwa, 34, stands charged with one count of defilement on a child, an offense to which he pleads not guilty.

When the matter came up for commencement of trial, the victim testified that her mother took her to Shampande Police Post, on 29th May, 2023, so she could be disciplined after she stole K600.

She narrates that Mukela, together with another officer, who later left, slapped and whipped her before the accused pointed a gun at her head when he was left alone with her.

The victim says she was made to walk to a bar with a gun pointed to her head, which was only lowered when they reached their destination.

She tells the court that Mukela bought her a drink and a bottle of alcohol, which says she spilled on the ground when they returned to the police station.

The victim says the officer later pushed her into a motor vehicle and allegedly defiled her three times.

She says she tried to scream for help, however saying Mukela covered her mouth.

She says she felt pain, adding that she was bleeding from her vagina, which stained her clothes – which were produced before the court as evidence.

When called to testify, the mother of the victim said she had confronted Mukela at the police station after he was arrested, during which she says he asked for forgiveness.

Principal Resident Magistrate Nthandose Chabala has since adjourned the matter to 22nd June, 2023 for continuation of trial, while the accused is on police bond.

