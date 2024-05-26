POLICE MOVE JAYJAY BANDA’S CAR TO AN UNKOWN PLACE- Chanoda Ngwira

POLICE MOVE JAYJAY BANDA’S CAR TO AN UNKOWN PLACE
The car to Hon. Emmanuel Jay Banda which was in the custody of Ibex Police as a dealing office has been moved to an Unknown place without informing the family. The car was moved at night..
When contacted for a comment, Ibex Hill Police Station officer in charge a Mr Mutale said the car has been moved to another place for safe keeping…
Chanoda Ngwira
Cause you are all tampering with evidence? You think by making noise he will suggest appear? The Police did take him, it was reported to them that he was missing. The follwed the facts and probably still doing so. With all the noise, how do you expect them to do their work? Stop being a nuisance