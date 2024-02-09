POLICE NAME BOY IN TORTURE VIDEO AS A MURDER SUSPECT OF TAXI DRIVER IN KALIKILIKI

The police are investigating the torture of a 14 year juvenile who has been apprehended in connection with a case of murder in Lusaka’s Kalikiliki compound.

Police Spokesperson, RAE HAMOONGA has confirmed the investigations into the allegations, as raised by the Human Rights Commission.

Mr HAMOONGA has warned that any officer, who will be found culpable, will face disciplinary action.

Meanwhile, Mr HAMOONGA says the 14-year-old juvenile and 7 other persons have been charged with the offences of murder and aggravated robbery.

He has explained that this is in connection with the murder of PETER MALAMA, a taxi driver, who was attacked by a group of criminals, commonly known as junkies.

Mr HAMOONGA has said the juvenile is the one who obstructed the vehicle Mr MALAMA was driving, leading to the sudden attack by the criminals.

He identified 5 other suspects in murder of Mr Malama.