Police Officer Arrested For Shooting Dead A 25-year-old Man Who Stole Bread

A POLICE officer of Shiwang’andu district has been detained for allegedly shooting dead a 25-year-old man who stole bread.



Constable David Lombe who was on duty is believed to have been approached by a shop owner that someone was stealing from his shop and the officer went to check.

When he arrived at the shop, Constable Lombe found the shop owner had locked Masauso Banda , the now deceased together with other people inside the shop for stealing bread.

The officer then had a confrontation with the deceased and shot him through the window and he sustained a gunshot wound on the shoulder.



Muchinga province commanding officer Kaunda Mubanga said the incident occurred on Saturday, June 10th around 04:00 hours at Kalalantekwe market square at Mr Aggrey Musukwa’s shop.



“Brief facts are that on Friday, June 9th, this year constable Lombe was deployed to do Guard duties at ZESCO pay point Office within Shiwangandu District. Whilst on duty, he was allegedly called by Mr Musukwa that some one was stealing from his shop and that he had locked him inside the shop,” he said.



Mr Mubanga said the officer rushed to the shop and found some people inside the shop drinking beer together with the now deceased, whom the reporter allegeded to have stolen bread.



He said when the people saw the officer they opened the window and allegedly asked him to open the door so that they may walk out.

“It was at that time when the officer started arguing with the now deceased. He allegedly cocked the gun and shot the now deceased through the window. The deceased sustained a gunshot wound on the right shoulder. Constable Lombe was then disarmed and detained for the subject offence of Murder,” he said.

(Mwebantu)