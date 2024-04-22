POLICE OFFICER HEADS THE PRISON BREAK IN NAKONDE

A 38-year-old police officer of Lusaka is among the fugitives that escaped from custody at Nakonde Police Station on Saturday.

Police in Nakonde have identified the officer as Jacob Jones Phiri, who was a remandee facing the charge of smuggling of immigrants.

The incident happened when six convicts, two remandees, and two suspects of various crimes managed to break free from lawful custody using an unknown instrument to cut through the padlock on the grill door of cells number 1 and 3.

Other remandees are Joseph Mukuka, 23, who was facing a charge of defilement.

The convicts include William Simukoko, 48, who was serving a 3-year sentence for burglary and theft.

Additionally, Gristo Abala, Chalimar Esumo, Zalamo Abara, Kasalute Rambamo, and Petros Falaka, were all convicted prohibited immigrants.

The suspects are Victor Silwimba, 45, and Muleba Pearson, 19, who was apprehended during the escape attempt.

According to Muchinga Province police Commissioner Paul Achiume, three Officers who were on duty heard Prohibited Immigrants praying and one officer went to stop them.

Minute later, the noise continued and the officers were prompted to open the cells to check what was going on.

Upon checking they found the said cells empty, and the apprehended suspect explained how they escaped.

A saw blade suspected to have been used in the act was discovered on top of the ventilator in the same cell has been recovered.

A manhunt for the other suspects is underway.

CHETE FM